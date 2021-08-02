https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-disputes-pelosi-says-cdc-cant-renew-eviction-ban_3929951.html

The White House said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t have the authority to issue another eviction ban after some Democrats called on the Biden administration to take action.

A growing chorus of Democrat voices, led by left-wing members of Congress, over the weekend urged the White House to unilaterally issue an order to renew the ban, which was handed down by the CDC last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The House of Representatives, meanwhile, adjourned for its scheduled August recess period, meaning that no congressional action could be taken.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration lacks the “legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium.”

“Our team is redoubling efforts to identify all available legal authorities to provide necessary protections,” Psaki said on Monday. “In the meantime, the President will continue to do everything in his power to help renters from eviction.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement on Sunday calling for the CDC eviction ban to be reimplemented after Democrats failed to get enough support for another bill before the recess started. Two days before the ban expired, President Joe Biden’s administration, meanwhile, late last month said it has to allow the ban to expire and argued recent court rulings had tied its hands and added that it’s now Congress’s responsibility.

However, Pelosi again renewed her calls on Monday, saying “it is unfathomable that we would not act to prevent people from being evicted,” according to a statement released by her office. The Biden administration, she added, needs to move—not Congress.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) joined Pelosi, saying it’s a “moral imperative” that the administration do something. Some Democrats, including left-wing “Squad” member Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), have ramped up pressure for the House to return for a special session. Bush, for her part, has been sleeping on the steps of the Capitol since Friday.

Some Democrats, including de facto “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, blamed other Democrats for the lack of action.

“I think there’s a couple of issues here. First of all, you are absolutely correct in that the House and House leadership had the opportunity to vote to extend the moratorium, and there were many, and there was, frankly, a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Sunday.

“And we have to really just call a spade a spade. We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority,” she said in response to a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper about “who is to blame.”

Critics of the moratorium, including the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, have said that it places undue pressure on landlords. The board, for example, said Democrats are trying to extend the moratorium for an indefinite period of time.

“The state and local governments in charge of distributing the aid have been hobbled by bureaucracy, and some tenants without the immediate threat of eviction haven’t bothered to apply. This is what happens when people become inured to government protection and subsidies. They assume it will never end. Has Congress heard of incentives and human nature?” the board wrote Monday, arguing that the economic emergency from COVID-19-related lockdowns has “long passed.”

The Epoch Times has contacted Pelosi’s office and a White House spokesperson for comment.

