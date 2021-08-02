https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/wild-brawl-breaks-american-airlines-flight-austin-new-orleans-video/

A wild brawl broke out on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Austin on Sunday.

According to CBS Austin, the fight began over a seat that wouldn’t recline.

“When the plane finally landed in Austin and the seatbelt sign was turned off, both men jumped up and physically started fighting each other,” one passenger told CBS Austin.

Two men began punching a passenger who appeared to throw the first punch.

Frightened passengers shouted at the men to stop fighting.

“Stop it!” one passenger shouted.

“Do not hit me!” a woman yelled.

VIDEO:

Police in Austin told the New York Post that although the men were detained, no arrests were made.

