3 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Antioch; Suspected gunman shot by police, dies

Reports of multiple injured at Smile Direct Club shooting in Antioch (FOX 17 News)

UPDATE:

Metro Police said three people were shot during an active shooter situation at a SmileDirectClub warehouse in Antioch just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and one person is in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, an employee at the warehouse, was shot by police along Antioch Pike and has since died.

Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said the gunman opened fire during a shift change while nightshift employees were leaving an dayshift employees were heading in. For reasons still under investigation, the gunman fired multiple shots inside the warehouse and hit three people.

Of the victims, one person was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and the third in the leg. One of those employees is in critical condition. Another employee, a woman, injured her ankle while running from the scene.

Officers rushed to the scene and arrived minutes after the call came out. Some responding officers spotted the gunman at Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road. Aaron says officers demanded the gunman drop his weapon, a glock semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. Instead, police say the gunman pointed his pistol at officers, who fired on the man.

Police rendered aid to the suspect, who was transported to a local medical facility and later died from his injuries. Police say there is body-camera video of the shooting and they expect to release it to the public.

His identity is not being released at this time. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

“Obviously a very trying morning for the employees here to try and make sense of what happened,” Aaron said. “As well as our police officers. When you see active shootings calls around the country, you always hope and pray that those will not happen here. But one happened here this morning.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Smile Direct Club sent FOX 17 News the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

Smile Direct Club is headquartered in Nashville. The shooting took place at their warehouse in Antioch.

Their are “Smile Shops” in Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville.

The company was founded in 2014.

In the past few years, Antioch has seen multiple other shootings. Four people were killed and multiple others shot at Waffle House in 2018. One person was killed and seven injured in a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017. The shooter was sentenced to life without parole.

