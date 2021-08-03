http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/m8XfQi7o-Rk/albany-da-criminally-investigating-cuomo-will-request-evidence-from-ag-sexual-harassment-probe.html

The district attorney’s office for Albany County, New York, has an ongoing criminal investigation into conduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women, the office said Tuesday.

The DA’s office plans to request investigative materials from the state attorney general’s probe of his alleged harassment of 11 women, most of whom work or had worked for state government or related entities.

News of the criminal investigation came hours after Attorney General Letitia James detailed a report substantiating the women’s claims that Cuomo has subjected them to unwanted touching and remarks that make them uncomfortable.

James said the probe concluded that Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.”

But the attorney general said that the investigation is done and that her office would not be filing any criminal charges or civil legal action.

One of those accusers, who worked as an aide to Cuomo, has said that he groped her in his office at the governor’s mansion in Albany, the state’s capital city, after summoning her there in late 2020.