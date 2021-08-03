http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oF1f1t_ivlE/

The Albany County district attorney’s office acknowledged Tuesday that it is criminally investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) hours after a probe by New York’s attorney general alleged that the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“Along with the public, today we have been made aware of the final independent report from AG Letitia James’ office regarding Governor Cuomo’s conduct as they relate to violations of civil harassment statutes. We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information,” Albany DA David Soares said in a statement. “As this matter is developing and we are reviewing the document released by the Attorney General toward, we will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation of our office.”

New: Albany DA David Soares acknowledges an “ongoing criminal investigation” in relation to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/2KMM09MIc5 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 3, 2021

Earlier Tuesday, James released the findings of her nearly five-month investigation, which accused Cuomo of sexually harassing multiple women and overseeing an office with a “hostile work environment” that is “rife with fear and intimidation.”

“Specifically, the investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature, that created a hostile work environment for women,” James said at a press conference.

Hours later, Cuomo denied allegations of sexual misconduct laid out in a report by James, signalling that he has no plans to resign.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately, or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said in a pre-recorded video, which included an eyebrow raising montage of photos of the governor hugging and kissing constituents and lawmakers over the years. “I am 63-years-old. I lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that is now who I have ever been. It’s important to me that you fully understand that.”

“I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women,” the governor continued. “I do on occasion say ‘Ciao Bella.’ On occasion, I slip and say ‘sweetheart’ or ‘darling’ or ‘honey.’”

“My job is not about me. My job is about you. What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most done I can for you. And that is what I do every day. And I will not be distracted from that job,” he added.

