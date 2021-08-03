https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dominion-whistleblower-speaks-out/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Alleged whistleblower claims Dominion has remote access to their equipment during elections.

CFP has no way of verifying the identity or claims made in this video.

From CodeMonkey

Our whistleblower is not from Arizona.

Our whistleblower is from one of the many other states that used the Dominion software.

Our whistleblower went to excruciating effort to detail and archive everything possible.

Our whistleblower was trusted enough to be given instructions on how to modify the BIOS.

The whistleblower reached out with footage filmed of the Dominion Election Management System inside an election center in one of the states that used Dominion software and hardware (not Arizona).

The whistleblower initially discusses with a Dominion employee about who holds the BIOS password and it is discovered that the STATE is keeping the password – not Dominion, and not the county. Later, the whistleblower asks the Dominion employee about connectivity and whether or not the machines can be connected to the internet.

SOURCE