The “Woke Olympics” have been going on for a while. I’m not sure when it started or when it’s over as I have no interest in watching what has been billed as an athletic indictment against the greatest nation on earth.

Thanks to American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, I may have to pay more attention. It seems that there are actual Olympians representing this country in Tokyo with the pride that was once indicative of the God-given opportunity. Watch the glee, humility, and patriotism exuding from this amazing person after winning the gold medal for women’s wrestling:

Unabashedly, she gave all glory to God.

“Of course I surprise myself,” she began. “It’s by the grace of God I’m able to even move my feet! I just leave it in His hands, and I pray that all the practice, the hell that my freaking coaches put me through pays off, and ever single time it does, and I get better and better.”

Mensah-Stock, 28, made history Tuesday when she became only the second woman — and the first black woman — to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal for Team USA in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle final, according to NPR.

She was asked by a reporter how she felt about representing the US. She replied, “It feels amazing! I love representing the US! I freaking love living there. I love it and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A! I love it!”

Expressing patriotism for America and giving glory to God for her accomplishments may not be the “woke” responses to questions from the press, but it’s the faithful Christian’s and true American’s response.

