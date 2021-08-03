https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/ana-navarro-wants-you-to-shut-the-hell-up-if-you-cant-condemn-andrew-cuomo-full-stop-without-bringing-donald-trump-into-the-discussion/

Credit where it’s due: Ana Navarro went out on a limb today and unequivocally condemned Andrew Cuomo’s alleged habit sexual harassment.

Well, she condemned it, at least. Unequivocally … not so much:

Ah, she almost had it!

Does Ana Navarro actually know what “full stop” means?

There doesn’t always need to be a “but,” Ana.

Well, to be fair, CNN personalities (with some notable exceptions) often live by a different set of rules than the rest of us do.

