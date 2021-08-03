https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/andrew-cuomos-notoriously-nimble-fingers-werent-quick-enough-to-delete-his-years-old-take-on-sexual-harassment/
There are going to be a lot of very poorly aged tweets resurfacing today, thanks to New York AG Letitia James announcing that an extensive investigation has concluded that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.
And some of the most poorly aged tweets will be Andrew Cuomo’s. Like this classic:
The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. We owe it to the American people to #BelieveSurvivors. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until these allegations are fully investigated.
— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 24, 2018
Ooooof.
https://t.co/2aYF0z5Luf pic.twitter.com/wbe6hV8XXw
— Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) August 3, 2021
It’s gonna be tough to top the cringe factor of that tweet about Brett Kavanaugh, but if anyone can do it, it’s Andrew Cuomo.
And so, without further ado, behold this absolute gem:
There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2013
Is that so, Governor?
Eight years ago https://t.co/iVwPghWKV5
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) August 3, 2021
So proud of 2013 Andrew Cuomo for understanding https://t.co/hN6I8Cxauo
— Cam (@cameron_kasky) August 3, 2021
.@NYGovCuomo right about now: https://t.co/vvU9HGrWE0 pic.twitter.com/guirJiu8hn
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 3, 2021
Too bad his hands aren’t quick enough when it comes to memory-holing his tweets.
— [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) August 3, 2021
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 3, 2021
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 3, 2021
— Maria 𐠔𐠥𐠀 (@archaeomaria) August 3, 2021
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021
There should definitely be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to Democratic governors who sexually harass multiple women over a years-long period. Andrew Cuomo must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.
Agreed. https://t.co/ohl0BLnr9C
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 3, 2021
Resign https://t.co/RAB0jS0yi2
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 3, 2021
You are in violation, @NYGovCuomo of your own law.
Your behavior will not be tolerated.
God Bless the women who risked everything to send a clear message.
You should resign in shame. https://t.co/dxA9aE84xY
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021
He should … but we won’t hold our breath. He’s Andrew Cuomo, after all. He’s incapable of shame — and he’ll keep wielding that (D) like a weapon.
