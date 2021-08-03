https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/andrew-cuomos-notoriously-nimble-fingers-werent-quick-enough-to-delete-his-years-old-take-on-sexual-harassment/

There are going to be a lot of very poorly aged tweets resurfacing today, thanks to New York AG Letitia James announcing that an extensive investigation has concluded that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

And some of the most poorly aged tweets will be Andrew Cuomo’s. Like this classic:

Ooooof.

It’s gonna be tough to top the cringe factor of that tweet about Brett Kavanaugh, but if anyone can do it, it’s Andrew Cuomo.

And so, without further ado, behold this absolute gem:

Is that so, Governor?

Too bad his hands aren’t quick enough when it comes to memory-holing his tweets.

There should definitely be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to Democratic governors who sexually harass multiple women over a years-long period. Andrew Cuomo must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.

He should … but we won’t hold our breath. He’s Andrew Cuomo, after all. He’s incapable of shame — and he’ll keep wielding that (D) like a weapon.

