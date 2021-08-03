https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/08/03/another-hypocritical-ron-desantis-mask-critic-gets-exposed-n420620
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: Manhattan DA to Dash the Dreams of Trump-Haters
June 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy