As Twitchy reported earlier, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins made an appearance on CNN and said vaccinated parents should wear masks at home around their kids even though “it may sound weird.”

NIH director Francis Collins: “It may sound weird” but parents should wear masks at home in front of their unvaccinated kids pic.twitter.com/ZKt8czU5aP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2021

It sounded weird to a lot of people, and both Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci were doing cleanup later in the day.

Let me clarify the masking message that I garbled on @NewDay this morning. Vaccinated parents who live in communities with high COVID transmission rates should mask when out in public indoor settings to minimize risks to their unvaccinated kids. No need to mask at home. — Francis S. Collins (@NIHDirector) August 3, 2021

What a joke. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 3, 2021

It wasn’t garbled. You said what you said and got backlash. — Big Sister (@bigsistertruth) August 3, 2021

There’s a difference between garbling a message and saying something completely different than you said earlier. https://t.co/DjfulRLkTR — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 3, 2021

🤡🌎 — Sat Stacker (@stackinsatz) August 3, 2021

Don’t worry. It made about as much sense as anything NIH or CDC has had to say since March 2020. — Matt Yonke (@ElwinRansom) August 3, 2021

“Clarify” You really mean that you were told that you’re utterly unhinged — Dave S. (@dps5400) August 3, 2021

This is nonsensical. Unvaccinated kids are already at lower risk than nearly all vaccinated adults. Have you looked at the numbers? pic.twitter.com/ETYOGnfqbG — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 3, 2021

You should similarly “clarify” your similarly “garbled” statements about funding gain of function research of concern. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) August 3, 2021

Fauci was on CNN later in the day to tell Erin Burnett that no, parents didn’t need to wear masks in their own homes.

“Parents do not need to wear masks in their own home,” Fauci tells @ErinBurnett, noting that Francis Collins misspoke earlier today on the topic — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 3, 2021

LOL what a shitshow https://t.co/IZbk20ezic — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 3, 2021

The NIH Director going out & freelancing about how vaccinated parents should wear masks in their own freaking houses around their kids — something the CDC has not recommended now & did not even recommend back when there no vaccines! — only for Fauci to walk it back is just wild. https://t.co/IZbk20ezic — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 3, 2021

Can’t anybody here play this game? — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) August 4, 2021

I don’t see how he misspoke. I listened to him recommend masking at home. It was weird. — abbie (@abbieonthetweet) August 3, 2021

Total shit show. — @Rachaelfla (@Rachaelfla) August 3, 2021

Misspoke? He was clear as day, even said it would sound weird. — Evets Child (@Evetsisnthappy) August 3, 2021

There was no mistake. He even clarified what he said. Fauci just saw the PR nightmare of what his boss said. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) August 4, 2021

