https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/anthony-fauci-tells-cnn-francis-collins-misspoke-parents-do-not-need-to-wear-masks-at-home-with-their-kids/

As Twitchy reported earlier, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins made an appearance on CNN and said vaccinated parents should wear masks at home around their kids even though “it may sound weird.”

It sounded weird to a lot of people, and both Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci were doing cleanup later in the day.

Fauci was on CNN later in the day to tell Erin Burnett that no, parents didn’t need to wear masks in their own homes.

