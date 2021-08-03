https://www.conservativehq.org/post/are-new-lockdowns-a-done-deal-not-in-florida

A recent email from America’s best Governor, Florida’s limited government constitutional conservative all-star Republican Ron DeSantis alerted us to the fact that Democrats in

Washington, DC are scheming to try, once again, to take away our freedom.

For more than a year, noted Governor DeSantis, our freedom has been under a constant assault by the radical left. Now, they’re coming for your freedom again.

Governor DeSantis said what we’ve all already heard – the Biden administration and government bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci say they want to keep your kids as young as 3 years old in masks, despite what the data and evidence show. Now, Fauci and the CDC are scheming to impose mask mandates on adults – which would be another ridiculous flip-flop for Fauci.

On Thursday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing if the administration would support future COVID-19 lockdowns.

Doocy asked, “So if you’re listening to the science, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say it is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures, you would do that. “

Jean-Pierre replied to Doocy, saying that the Biden administration has not taken potential future lockdowns and school closures off the table.

“Well we listen to it. Like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert and their guidance are, you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected, And we follow again, we follow their guidance,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Hours later, the White House walked its statement back on Twitter.

A White House official pointed Fox News to a pair of tweets by Jean-Pierre on Thursday evening claiming the administration is actually not considering lockdowns — even though it said lockdowns remained on the table during the daily briefing earlier in the day.

“To be clear, here is what [President Biden] said this week: ‘more vaccinations and mask wearing in the areas most impacted by the Delta variant will enable us to avoid the kind of lockdowns, shutdowns, school closures, and disruptions we faced in 2020….We are not going back to that,’” Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.

“We will not be going back into lockdowns. Why? Because we now have the tools to put this virus behind us,” she continued. “The science says the vaccines work – including against the Delta variant. We urge Americans to get vaccinated.”

However, mask mandates are another story. Two months after recommending that fully vaccinated people don’t need face coverings indoors, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors.

Numerous jurisdictions followed suit by going beyond the CDC’s recommendations and reimposing indoor mask mandates in businesses.

Democrat-led cities as far apart as Provincetown, Mass., with a rolling average of fewer than 40 cases, and Kansas City, Mo., with 158, also rushed to reimpose mask mandates – and woke corporations, including Ford and Walmart, are looking at requiring masks, testing or vaccines for employees at some facilities.



At a rally on Friday, the governor announced he would be signing an executive order directing the Florida Department of Health and State Department of Education to give parents the right to decide whether to mask children or not. The governor cited they have that right under the Parents’ Bill of Rights that he signed into law last month. And, making good on his word, Governor DeSantis signed an Executive Order prohibiting public school mask mandates.

“It’s certainly not fair to force parents who don’t believe the mask are good for their kids, to force them to send their kids in masks. So this way families are able to make the decisions that are best for their families,” said DeSantis.

The data proves that these lockdowns and mask mandates did NOT work. Lockdowns did not better protect our citizens. And the side effects of these lockdowns: Failing state economies said Governor DeSantis.

As Governor DeSantis observed, Democratic-run states continue to struggle even today in their economic recovery, Florida just experienced its 14th consecutive month of job growth.

These politicians and government bureaucrats got a taste of power before and now they’re hungry for more. We CANNOT allow the corporate media and left-wing politicians to bully us into lockdowns and mask mandates again.

These pro-lockdown politicians want to control us and if we don’t stand strong now, who knows what they’ll try to take away next. To learn more about Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis go to https://rondesantis.com/

