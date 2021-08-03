https://noqreport.com/2021/08/03/az-state-senator-sonny-borrelli-releases-statement-i-respectfully-request-the-attorney-general-investigate-this-clear-violation-of-the-law/

Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli has requested an investigation into the County’s noncompliance with the Senate’s election audit.

Arizona Attorney General Brnovich is now required by law to look into this clear violation of the law and enforce the subpoenas. BREAKING: AZ Sen. Sonny Borrelli Releases THE KRAKEN – Files SB 1487 that Requires Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to Investigate County Noncompliance OANN’s Christina Bobb tweeted a statement from Senator Borrelli.

Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) August 3, 2021 Borrelli: Today I submitted a request for the Arizona Attorney General to investigate the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for their failure to comply with subpoenas from the State Senate. The supervisors are acting as if they are above the law, and it is an insult to the citizens of our state. President Fann has handled this process professionally and she has tried to be diplomatic while dealing with the attacks and insults from the Board. Enough is enough! The level of disrespect and contempt from the supervisors toward Senate […]