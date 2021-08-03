https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/bbc-asks-if-there-should-be-age-appropriate-pornography-for-teens-to-learn-about-whats-respectful-and-whats-not/

As Twitchy reported last week, a blue-checked British journalist named Flora Gill deleted her tweet saying “someone needs to create porn for children” because she was “absolutely not getting swept up into another Twitter cesspool.” She didn’t seem to understand why people were still sharing screenshots of her deleted tweet. “They need entry-level porn!” she exclaimed.

The reaction was not what she thought it would be, but now the BBC’s “Woman’s Hour” has picked up on the topic, asking listeners to email their opinions on whether there should be “age-appropriate porn” as has been suggested.

What’s the best way to inform teenagers about porn? Should there be age-appropriate porn as has been suggested so they can learn about consent and what’s respectful and what’s not? What do you think? Email us your opinions 📧 https://t.co/GABQqgVQ4p pic.twitter.com/YnXL21bnlQ — BBC Woman’s Hour (@BBCWomansHour) August 3, 2021

Who’s going to make these porn films teaching about consent and what’s respectful? Will there be a teens-only site that hosts the videos? Will schools use them in sex education classes? And what’s to say they won’t act as a gateway to other porn?

This is what child abusers would suggest. Through third parties. Test the waters. Probe defences. Find weak spots. Seek to normalise. — #MenAtWork (@MenAtWork_MC) August 3, 2021

You actually tweeted this. — Proper Horrorshow (@ProperHorrorS) August 3, 2021

Bit of a mask-off moment for you ladies, this — AJ McKenna 🟨🟥 (@AnathemaJane) August 3, 2021

“As has been suggested” *checks what happened when it had been suggested* — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) August 3, 2021

Wasn’t that suggestion very promptly deleted, quite rightly, as it was batshit — Deborah Wroe (@DeborahKWroe) August 3, 2021

“As suggested” by one ‘journalist’ happens to be a daughter of a Tory MP, therefore is worthy of a feature on the BBC. pic.twitter.com/M4oAOldlBB — Rich (@RichDSi) August 3, 2021

“as has been suggested”, that seems a very grandiose way of describing one person making a twitter comment. — Mr Spoink (@MSpoink) August 3, 2021

“As has been suggested” by someone who belongs in prison. — Satu Runa (@SatuRuna) August 3, 2021

The hard drives of the guys who applied to make this ‘porn for children’ would make interesting viewing for the police. — Rachel (@painteyhands) August 3, 2021

Porn for kids is called grooming — Aja🇯🇲🇬🇧⚢💚🤍💜 (@Aja02537920) August 3, 2021

Just rename yourself “Groomers Hour” It’s porn, how can it be “age-appropriate” when aimed at those under the age of consent. — Simone (@cee4cat) August 3, 2021

And here’s me thinking the BBC must have run out of red flags by now… — Danny Damage🕶️ (@BluntDamage) August 3, 2021

This is appalling. — Sister Rosetta (@truethingmies) August 3, 2021

What, get them used to the soft stuff so they go on to worse and worse because it was presented to them at an impressionable age, by adults? Are you getting a lot of emails? — Philippa Hammond (@philippa_uk) August 3, 2021

Porn isn’t even healthy for adults. Even if we start off with “respectful” porn we gradually require more & more extreme stimulatory material because our brains get used to it & actual sex lives can be negatively impacted. We need to fight porn normalization, not show it to kids. — 💀 (@angryskelleton) August 3, 2021

Entry level porn before getting into the hard stuff. Who ‘s idea was this to corrupt and gaslight kids into thinking porn is normal? — Pandora Green (@green_pandora) August 3, 2021

Absolutely not. Are you mad? Tell teens that this is an exploitative industry that causes the premature death of women sexually tortured for men’s entertainment. And that the material will make it hard for them to experience genuine intimacy when they reach the age of consent. — Wild Woman Writing Club (@wwwritingclub) August 3, 2021

Porn is restricted to those over 18 for a reason. Teenagers need to learn about healthy, loving relationships not about male fantasies about sex. Porn is increasing misogynistic attitudes to women where they are merely used to assuage male lust. Disgraceful proposal. — Lesley Eastman 💚🤍💜 (@eastman_lesley) August 3, 2021

Age-appropriate porn? I’m old enough to remember when Woman’s Hour was about women’s rights and perspectives. It has lost its way now. — 🕷️ Claire (@enominal) August 3, 2021

They’ve gone Teen Vogue.

We’ve lost our minds. — Dustin+ Messer (@dustinwmesser) August 3, 2021

WTAF. Who has left the intern in charge of the social media account. — Paula (@eads4th) August 3, 2021

I’m just here for the ratio because this is the stupidest idea ever. — Matt Grawitch (@DocGrawitch) August 3, 2021

This is beyond disturbing and completely unnecessary. — Katie Smithers (@MissKSmithers) August 3, 2021

People don’t need to watch porn to learn about consent & respect. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Men Against Violence (@MAV_Preston) August 3, 2021

This is so upsetting that this is becoming a mainstream conversation, genuinely I feel sick. — Yvonne (@newpoodle) August 3, 2021

Thank god you’re getting ratioed. — Radfem Black (@RadfemBlack) August 3, 2021

Don’t mind me, just stopping by to read the replies here pic.twitter.com/ogfr9hMVn9 — Supporter 🏴‍☠️ (@M3J4NN) August 3, 2021

absolutely fucking not pic.twitter.com/pDsS6gMF4L — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021

It was suggested by one person and was immediately shot down. Why try to revive it?

