So far, Governor Andy Cuomo has seemed to ride out the dual storms of the nursing home scandal and multiple claims of sexual harassment. On the latter front, a lot depended on what New York’s Attorney General, a political rival of Cuomo, did. That shoe dropped this morning, as AG Letitia James held a press conference and announced the release of a report on her office’s investigation of Cuomo.

The report is brutal, as described by James:

BREAKING: New York Attorney General Letitia James announces that Governor Andrew Cuomo is guilty of sexual harassment of several women. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/YbKZ7CV7Bo — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 3, 2021

This thread provides a good summary:

She says he broke both state and federal law — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

James says there evidence showed “a deeply disturbing yet clear picture” Says Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and comments. Says Cuomo created a “toxic workplace.” Cites “climate of fear” in governor’s office. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

More details from the state trooper who Mr. Cuomo is alleged to have harassed, with a corroborating witness:. Trooper felt “completely violated.” pic.twitter.com/GM4gXcMkoo — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

Cuomo also appeared before the press, and asserted his defense that he paws more or less everyone. He apparently had his staff put together a montage of photos of Cuomo kissing a variety of people, or placing his hands on them:

this is psychotic shit pic.twitter.com/9Zsf1tMxJW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021

People on Twitter aren’t buying it:

“I do it with everyone,” is an interesting defense of sexually inappropriate behavior. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) August 3, 2021

Comfortably Smug nicely unites the two Cuomo scandals:

Would you rather trust your daughter or your grandmother around Andrew Cuomo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 3, 2021

Cuomo says he will not resign, and Attorney General James says she will not bring criminal charges, but will leave that to relevant local authorities. So we may be at an impasse for the time being. Still, it is hard to see Cuomo riding out this storm.

