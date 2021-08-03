https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-admin-reportedly-plans-requiring-all-foreign-travelers-us-be?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration is planning to require almost all foreign travelers to the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a White House official reported said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said the requirement would be part of the administration’s easing up on travel restrictions for foreign citizens entering the United States. A timeline has not been determined yet, as working groups within federal agencies are studying how to best resume normal travel. But all foreign travelers, with a few exceptions, will be expected to have received the COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country, according to the AP.

Currently, travel restrictions are still in place, as any residents from outside the U.S. who have visited Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, China, and the European Schengen area in two weeks prior to traveling to the United States are prevented from entering, the AP reported.

All air travelers to the U.S. must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the prior three days, regardless of vaccination status, to enter the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

