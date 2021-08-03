https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-calls-on-cuomo-to-resign-following-bombshell-ag-report-detailing-sexual-harassment-allegations

President Joe Biden called on Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after the New York attorney general dropped a report detailing allegations from 11 women about his inappropriate behavior.

Biden told reporters during a press conference that he stood by his former statement that Cuomo should step down if the investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct found his accusers credible.

“I stand by that statement,” said Biden. When asked again if he thinks Cuomo should resign, he answered simply, “Yes.”

Regarding whether the State Legislature should impeach Cuomo and remove him from office if he refuses to leave, Biden said, “Let’s take one thing at a time. I think he should resign. I understand that the State Legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact, I’ve not read all that data.”

When pressed to respond to a photo Cuomo used in his self-defense that showed Biden embracing him, the president replied, “Listen, I’m not gonna flyspeck this. I am sure that there were some embraces that were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

Cuomo has remained defiant and maintained his innocence despite the report released by New York Attorney General Leticia James, which he dismissed as biased in a Tuesday statement.

Cuomo denied the behavior in his own public statement on Tuesday afternoon, claiming that investigation is “biased” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.” He added that his accusers misunderstood his physical touches and “read into comments that I made and draw inferences that I never meant.” “They heard things I just didn’t say,” Cuomo insisted. The AG’s report, however, found that “Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments,” according to Attorney General Leticia James. The behavior showed a “pattern,” the investigators said, they “found all 11 women to be credible.” “There was corroboration to various degrees,” investigators said. […] Most of the accusers chose to remain anonymous but the nine individuals employed by the State of New York are identified by their position within the administration, including one “executive assistant” who accused Cuomo of “aggressive” groping.

Cuomo’s accusers also alleged that he fostered a workplace environment of intimidation and fear that ultimately silenced them.

“The complainants also described how the culture within the Executive Chamber—rife with fear and intimidation and accompanied by a consistent overlooking of inappropriate flirtations and other sexually suggestive and gender-based comments by the Governor—enabled the above-described instances of harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment overall,” the report said.

Cuomo also continues to face scrutiny for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

