President Joe Biden called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Reporter: “Are you now calling on [Governor Cuomo] to resign?” President Biden: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/05qrP2f32u — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2021

Biden said, “He should resign. I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact.”

Biden told reporters he has not spoken to Cuomo.

The sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo surfaced in 2020. Biden said in March that Cuomo should resign if the investigation found the truth in those allegations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation discovered Cuomo sexually harrassed many women, including a state trooper on his detail.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Cuomo should resign.

Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign ——> pic.twitter.com/wt2EFQeJD4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021

New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also called for Cuomo’s resignation.

Their latest statement comes at the conclusion of an independent investigation, which found that Cuomo had a ‘pattern of sexual harassment’ that ‘violated federal and state law.’ Both senators had called for Cuomo’s resignation in March. — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2021



