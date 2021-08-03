https://www.oann.com/biden-says-new-york-governor-cuomo-should-resign/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-says-new-york-governor-cuomo-should-resign

August 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in light of the findings of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

“I think he should resign,” he told reporters at the White House.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

