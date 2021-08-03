https://www.oann.com/blinken-ghani-call-for-quickened-pace-in-afghan-peace-talks-u-s-state-department/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=blinken-ghani-call-for-quickened-pace-in-afghan-peace-talks-u-s-state-department

August 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a phone call on Tuesday agreed on the need to speed up Afghan peace talks and condemned ongoing attacks by the Taliban, the U.S. State Department said.

In a statement outlining the discussion, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken reiterated the “strong and enduring U.S. commitment to Afghanistan.”

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

