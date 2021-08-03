https://noqreport.com/2021/08/03/boomer-sex-culture-hurt-gen-z-and-they-know-it/

On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum and senior contributor at The Federalist Inez Stepman joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss how the progressive, Boomer emphasis on sex positivity hurt Generation Z.

“The reactions to that consensus or the proposed solutions from the left and the right are diametrically opposite. From the left we see this continued attempt to try to force human sexuality into a very legalistic framework,” Stepman said. “And then for the right this was a confirmation that, in fact, you know, sex is a powerful force, is a natural force for good and ill, and that consent is just not enough. It’s not a strong enough or broad enough concept to divide between positive and negative sexual experiences.”

According to Jashinsky, “We have normalized a sexual culture that is traumatic for women.”

“We’ve told them that it’s a sign of enlightenment and liberation to engage in this kind of sexual activity. To scroll through Tinder as a college freshman and have random hookups, is a sign of empowerment,” Jashinsky said. “It was pushed by the champions of women and the people who did actually win some very legitimate […]