https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-pelosi-schumer-call-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-resign/

It’s not looking good for Democrat Andrew Cuomo. Today top Democrats have called for him to resign.

BREAKING: Asked if he stood by his March statement to @GStephanopoulos that Gov. Cuomo should resign if an investigation bolstered claims of sexual harassment, Pres. Biden says, “I stand by that statement.” “Are you now calling on him to resign?” “Yes.” https://t.co/A4C7lVCcvu pic.twitter.com/qNQQoFVdg7 — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2021

Earlier today it was reported that Cuomo had harassed many women while he was governor, violating them and federal and state law.

TRENDING: HUGE: Dr. Shiva Discovers Existence of the Secretive Long Fuse Report — Exposes Twitter-Government Collusion — As Momentous Discovery as Pentagon Papers …Update: Hearing Tomorrow with Link

Pelosi has also asked for Cuomo to resign.

Pelosi asks Cuomo to resign… pic.twitter.com/Z36fDYyBBx — 92.5 FOX News (@925FMFOXNews) August 3, 2021

New York’s Senators also have called for Cuomo to resign.

NEW: Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand of New York: “No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.” https://t.co/5dySC4CJmI pic.twitter.com/zZeo9UHU27 — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2021

There is plenty of evidence that Cuomo abused women while New York Governor. The real question is why is the Democrat Party finally going after Cuomo now? Did he overstep his place with Biden/Obama?

Cuomo was very close with his assistant. Cuomo was seen putting his hand on his assistant’s leg only a few weeks after she was married.

Cuomo should be investigated for murder with the way he handled the China coronavirus last year as well. His mandating that those with COVID be placed in elderly homes, led to the deaths of many. He must have really upset Obama/Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

