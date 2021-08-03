https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-governor-cuomo-found-to-have-sexually-harassed-multiple-women/

Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state employees, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday morning after a four-month probe.

The investigation determined that the governor sought to retaliate against one of the women.

