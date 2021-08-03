https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/03/breaking-new-york-gov-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women-an-investigation-by-the-state-attorney-general-concludes/

They gave this guy a freakin’ EMMY.

Never forget that.

Oh, and his policies also are to blame for the deaths of thousands of elderly people in nursing homes …

Democrats sure can pick ’em.

BREAKING: Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, an investigation by the state attorney general concludes. https://t.co/7BkWFrgyT0

From AP News:

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, federal and state laws,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday.

On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing. Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government, the investigation found.

James said the investigation wouldn’t have been possible without the “heroic women who came forward.”