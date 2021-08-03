https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-ny-attorney-general-says-andrew-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women/

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her probe into allegations of abuse by Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday morning; stating her investigation shows the Democrat “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and then retaliated against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct, according to a bombshell report that will be released Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James,” reports CNBC.

Cuomo has routinely denied any wrongdoing and has so-far refused to resign from office.

BREAKING: NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, NY AG report finds. https://t.co/L4rnbEiFlS — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2021

BREAKING: NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against ex-employee, attorney general sayshttps://t.co/Gisppseil6 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

