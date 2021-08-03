https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ny-ag-concludes-andrew-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women-retaliated-against-accusers

The New York Attorney General Letitia James has concluded that New York governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple subordinates,” according to a report from the Attorney General’s office released on Tuesday, which also concluded that Cuomo retaliated against women who complained about his behavior, fostering a “toxic work environment.”

“The independent investigation has concluded that Gov Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women,” James said on Tuesday. Cuomo, the AG added, “engaged in unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging, and comments that accusers called ‘deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate.”

At her press conference Tuesday, James added that Cuomo “violated federal and state law.”

“James’ report will also say that Cuomo’s office was riddled with fear and intimidation, and was a hostile work environment for many staffers,” according to CNBC.

“Cuomo and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story,” the AG continued, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Gov Cuomo and the Executive Chamber fostered a ‘toxic’ workplace that enabled ‘harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment,’” he added.

“The announcement came about two weeks after Cuomo was interviewed by investigators retained by James’ office for the probe. Cuomo was reportedly questioned for 11 hours,” CNBC reported. “The probe into numerous women’s allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo began in March after the state’s executive chamber granted James’ request to investigate.”

Cuomo’s office has yet to respond to James, but in an interview with ABC News back in March when the probe was announced, President Joe Biden said he believed Cuomo should resign if allegations of sexual harassment were confirmed.

