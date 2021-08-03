https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-nyc-to-mandate-proof-of-vaccination-for-some-indoor-locations/

New York City is poised to be the first major city in America to mandate proof of vaccination for some indoor settings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the more virulent Delta variant.

“The initiative, to be dubbed the ‘Key to NYC Pass,’ marks a significant escalation of the city’s efforts to curb the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, and will launch in mid-August, according to de Blasio administration officials. Enforcement will begin in September, following a public service announcement campaign, administration officials said,” reports the NY Post.

The new rules will apply to restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms, and other places.

NYC to mandate proof of vaccination for many indoor settings https://t.co/H2KsRmlViQ pic.twitter.com/mn5DSSVQ7V — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2021

De Facto Vaccine Passport? I have no idea where my vaccine card is so guess I will be skipping my favorite NYC restaurants unless I can sit outside. https://t.co/fhpQWFVJFm — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 3, 2021

NYT: ” Mayor Blasio plans to announce that NYC will require proof of vaccination for participating in indoor activities, including restaurants, gyms and performances “Policy is similar to mandates issued in France and Italy last month. believed to be the first of its kind in US” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 3, 2021

“We’ve got to shake people at this point and say, ‘Come on now.’ We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate. Free testing, everywhere you turn, incentives, friendly, warm embrace. The voluntary phase is over,” de Blasio said on MSNBC last week. “It’s time for mandates, because it’s the only way to protect our people.”

“Given everything we’re learning, all options are on the table,” he said Friday. “I keep saying we’re climbing the ladder in terms of more and more mandates.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

