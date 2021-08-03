https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/03/breaking-pelosi-schumer-and-biden-call-on-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-n1466773

Following an investigation by the New York attorney general’s office that concluded Andrew Cuomo sexually harrassed eleven women in violation of state and federal laws, Joe Biden called on the embattled governor to resign.

Back in March, Biden agreed that if the attorney general’s investigation confirmed the allegations against him Cuomo should resign. When asked on Tuesday if he still believed that, Biden said he would “stand by the statement.”

Biden was then asked directly if Cuomo should resign, to which he said, “Yes.” But he declined to say whether Cuomo should be impeached if he doesn’t resign.

“Let’s take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign,” Biden said. “I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact.

Many Democrats have seen the writing on the wall and called on Cuomo to resign, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y).

“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

Senator Schumer released a joint statement with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the junior senator from New York.

“The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment,” their statement read.

“No elected official is above the law,” the statement continued. “The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

An in-depth report on this story from CNN’s Chris Cuomo is not expected.

