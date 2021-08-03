https://thelibertydaily.com/busted-aoc-caught-engaging-in-mask-fraud-on-camera/

If anything screams “take this pandemic seriously,” it’s being certain to don a face mask anytime the cameras are rolling. When they’re off, there’s just no need to pretend like you’re taking it seriously, especially if you’re a radical progressive icon at a Neo-Marxist protest in Washington DC.

Unfortunately for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the cameras WERE rolling. They showed her in a tight group of people without a mask. When photo-op time came around, she quickly threw on her stylish face mask for the camera. Immediately following the conclusion of picture time, she removed her mask to further engage with her cohorts at the superspreader event.

See for yourself:

Face masks have nothing to do with protecting us from the Delta Variant and political hacks like AOC know this. They use it for fearmonger, which they use for control, which they use for subjugation in their quest for totalitarian tyranny.

