https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/02/caitlyn-jenner-for-governor-campaign-now-broke/

Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign for governor is broke, according to the most recent campaign finance filing.

Jenner raised $737,385 so far this year but has already spent $910,233.

That leaves Jenner’s campaign with $156,000 in debt and only $21,568 cash on hand.

Jenner paused the campaign in July for governor to film a new season of Celebrity Big Brother in Australia.

After the petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was successful, Jenner decided to run for office, making a splashy debut after launching a political ad promising to be a “compassionate disruptor” as governor of California.

Jenner also earned scorn from the left by opposing biological males competing in women’s sports saying it “just isn’t fair.”

But Jenner also backed amnesty for illegal immigrants, waffled on the issue of transgender athletes in women’s sports, and pointedly said on CNN that the 2020 election was not “stolen” by the Democrats.

Jenner was also ridiculed after appearing in an interview with Sean Hannity in a private airplane hanger, discussing how difficult it was for private jet users to deal with the homeless population.

A recent poll of California shows Jenner earning only three percent support while talk radio host Larry Elder leads the race with 18 percent.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox land in second place with ten percent of likely voters and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley of Rocklin got five percent support.

The recall election will be held on September 14.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

