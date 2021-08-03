https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2021/08/03/stefanik-n2593523

An investigation by New York officials found that Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) violated state and federal law by harassing multiple women in the workplace. Cuomo created a “toxic work environment” and a “climate of fear” with his misconduct.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wasted no time in demanding that Cuomo be arrested immediately. Stefanik was the first lawmaker to call for an independent investigation into Cuomo that concluded on Tuesday.

“No one is above the law and justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately,” Stefanik wrote in a statement, adding that “President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.”

???? MY FULL STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE ARREST OF GOVERNOR CUOMO ???? pic.twitter.com/Xxl5ugsxTk — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

As the FIRST federal official to call for an independent investigation into Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, today justice is served. Thank you to the victims for coming forward. Shame on every taxpayer funded Cuomo staffer who sickeningly smeared these women. https://t.co/Bekqp77fiu — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

Cuomo must RESIGN.

Cuomo must be ARRESTED.

Cuomo staff must be PROSECUTED. THE GOVERNOR’S CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE IN NEW YORK MUST END IMMEDIATELY. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

Every Democrat who has ever filed to run in #NY21 (except Patrick Nelson) was SILENT on calling for an investigation or calling for Cuomo’s resignation. A disgrace. Voters will always know the truth. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

