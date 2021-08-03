https://thelibertydaily.com/capitol-police-officers-at-january-6th-riots-over-78-times-more-likely-to-commit-suicide-than-other-leos/

Over at NOQ Report, I posted a 1500-word article analyzing the numbers behind the reported suicides happening amongst law enforcement officers present at the Capitol on January 6. Knowing that many do not have the time nor inclination to read through it, I thought it would behoove us all for me to cut to the chase here and reveal the shocking stats behind the “suicides.”

As I wrote over at NOQ:

To put it into perspective, the 2021 statistics tell us that 0.01% of of all police officers have committed suicide but 0.8% of law enforcement officers at the Capitol on January 6 have died with their deaths ruled as suicide. That means that those present at the Capitol on January 6th are over 73 times more likely to die by suicide than other law enforcement officers. That’s by far the highest concentration of suicides. It’s higher than in Chicago where law enforcement officers endure daily verbal and often physical abuse. It’s higher than Los Angeles with gang violence that sends many law enforcement officers into clinical depression. It’s even higher than Minneapolis, Seattle, or Portland where both criminals and law abiding citizens have turned against law enforcement like never before.

In 2021, there have been four suicides among the 500 MPD/CPD officers at the Capitol on January 6. Across the nation, there have been 83 total other suicides among approximately 800,000 law enforcement officers. For 4.6% of ALL law enforcement officer suicides to be concentrated among these 500 officers at one incident on one day is a tough pill to swallow, especially when we consider all of the evidence that indicates a conspiracy was in play on that day.

Do you believe in coincidences like this? If you do, you probably also thought the Wuhan Flu came from bat soup and whatever other narrative our “leaders” feed us daily.

