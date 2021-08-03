https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/03/panthers-cut-jt-ibe-hit-keith-kirkwood-practice-video/

The Panthers have cut defensive back JT Ibe following a brutal hit in practice.

According to multiple reports, the undrafted rookie free agent was cut Tuesday after drilling receiver Keith Kirkwood during camp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The hit was so brutal that Kirkwood had to be carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance, but was showing signs of movement, according to Alaina Getzenberg.

You can watch a video of the play below. It’s clear that it was a massive hit, and there’s no other way to describe it.

I’m all for playing tough football and being physical, but at some point, you have to understand the situation you’re in.

It’s practice and Ibe appeared to damn near take Kirkwood’s head off. That’s simply not acceptable. That play would get flagged in a game, and it’s damn sure going to get you in major trouble when you do it against a teammate.

Seeing as how Ibe had a minor role with the team entering camp, it’s not hard at all to understand why he was shown the exit.

Make smarter decisions and you won’t lose your job in the NFL. It’s not that hard to figure out.

