Consider the current landscape Biden faces:

* The number of unaccompanied minors picked up at the US southern border likely hit an all-time high in July. “The sharp increases from June were striking because crossings usually slow during stifling — and sometimes fatal — summer heat,” wrote the the Associated Press

And even assuming the legislation passes the Senate, which it should, liberals in the House are already talking publicly and loudly about their dissatisfaction with some pieces of the Senate bill. “Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on child care, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin — especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,’ ” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez at Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema following the latter’s announcement of her opposition to the $3.5 trillion price tag for a second, “soft” infrastructure bill.

Biden, likely influenced by the skepticism of House liberals for the bipartisan infrastructure deal, tweeted this out Tuesday morning : “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will give working people a fighting chance again. We can’t afford not to do it.”

What does the future — or, at least, the next few weeks — hold for Biden? The honest answer is no one knows.

Like much of the first six months of Biden’s presidency, almost everything depends on Covid-19. Does the Delta variant continue to ravage unvaccinated communities? Do deaths from the virus surge? Does the recent increase in vaccinations last? Can the administration overcome its initial messaging struggles on the need to put masks back on in some parts of the country?

The answers to those questions will determine whether this is a temporary blip or the start of a longer decline for Biden and his administration. At the moment, things look bad for Biden. A Gallup poll released Monday showed that just 40% of Americans believe the coronavirus situation is getting better in the US. That’s a stunning drop from the 89% who said the same in Gallup polling in June.

Everything — and I mean EVERYTHING — flows from the Covid news. And the truth is that Biden’s ability to change the current story on Covid-19 in this country is decidedly limited.