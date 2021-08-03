https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/566161-cool-digital-map-shows-where-your-hometown-was-when

As scientists try to understand how the world might change in the next few decades, history might have a clue or two.

A digital map of the Earth goes back 750 million years — just a fraction of the 4.5 billion years the planet is estimated to be of age — even before the Cryogenian Period, when glaciers were thought to cover the entire planet. You can jump back to see what the Earth looked like when the first green algae, coral reefs, land animals and dinosaurs appeared on Earth — all the way through when the last dinosaur went extinct.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Ian Webster, the co-founder and lead engineer at Zenysis, helped create the map for the Dinosaur Database, “the internet’s largest” such database. The project is one of several of Webster’s that map outer space, including a database of all known asteroids, 3-dimensional models and other digital maps.

My Christmas gift for Ancient Earth: fancier 3d pins on the globe https://t.co/yaTwOPu0pB pic.twitter.com/jLvm14KKYL — Ian Webster (@iwebst) December 25, 2019

The engineer has been updating the map for several years after publishing it in 2018.

Latest project: enter an address and see where it was up to 750 million yrs ago. Screenshot of NYC on Pangaea during mid-Triassic (240Mya): https://t.co/YMNG0FWdXQ #webgl pic.twitter.com/7cyfXR3tP9 — Ian Webster (@iwebst) June 8, 2018

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

‘JACKASS’ STAR BITTEN BY SHARK WHILE FILMING ‘SHARK WEEK’ STUNT

‘QUEER EYE’ CAST FACED ‘BLATANT’ HATE FILMING IN TEXAS

BURGER KING DECLARES WAR ON CHICK-FIL-A OVER LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

TV STAR APOLOGIZES FOR BEING QUEEN OF ‘RACIST, SEXIST AND ELITIST’ ORGANIZATION’S PAGEANT

TV STARS CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES DONATE TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

