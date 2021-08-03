http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BWuN1QiwBeQ/

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say they took her off a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport for exposing herself and becoming unruly.

According to police, an officer at the airport was notified Friday night of a disruptive passenger who was exposing herself to others on the plane. The officer says he could smell that she had been drinking.

The officer told Mistie Justice Watkins, 41, of Daytona Beach Shores, that he would escort her off the plane, officials said. Police say when she pulled away and kicked the officer, additional officers arrived to take her out of the airport.

She is facing charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, assaulting a law enforcement officer and unlawful occupancy, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there have been 3,615 unruly passenger reports in a year-to-date analysis, many of which are related to wearing face masks.

