Charlotte, NC — “We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage, to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process,” said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, in 2015.

Daszak is one of the many cronies of Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This duo along with Big Pharma, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and many others have engaged in criminal conspiracy and domestic terrorism, according to Dr. David Martin.

Over the last week, I watched three lengthy interviews Martin gave, all worth the watch. One of which was given last month. His allegations are not from mere speculation, they are substantiated by evidence in the patent records. Martin has made public all the documentation, which he made public in the spring of 2020.

Martin founded M·CAM Inc. which has reviewed more than 4,000 patents related to SARS coronaviruses. He aided Congressional investigations in the early 2000s regarding biological and chemical weapons and warned about coronavirus being used as a “potential use as a vaccine vector” and ‘biological weapons candidate.” Not only weren’t his warnings headed, it appears the government has funded just that with COVID-19 and earlier SARS strains.

“We took the actual genetic sequences that were reportedly novel and reviewed those against the patent records that were available as of the spring of 2020,” Martin said. “And what we found, as you’ll see in this report, are over 120 patented pieces of evidence, to suggest that the declaration of a ‘novel coronavirus’ was actually entirely a fallacy. There was no novel coronavirus. There are countless, very subtle modifications of coronavirus sequences that have been uploaded, but there was no single identified ‘novel coronavirus’ at all. As a matter of fact, we found records in the patent records, of sequences attributed to novelty, going to patents that were sought as early as 1999. So not only was this not a novel anything, it’s actually not only not been novel, it’s not been novel for over two decades.”

Not only isn’t there a novel coronavirus, there are no variants and there are no vaccines. The mRNA jabs “are injecting spike protein… a computer simulation” which is a known pathogen. They are not vaccines at all.

“This was an intentional bio-weaponization of Spike proteins to inject into people to get them addicted to a pan-coronavirus vaccine,” Martin said. “This has nothing to do with a pathogen that was released and every study that’s ever been launched to try to verify a lab leak, is a red herring.”

On January 28, 2000, Pfizer filed US Patent 6372224 for a “spike protein virus vaccine for the canine coronavirus.”

Research began in 1999, funded by Fauci (actually the American taxpayers), at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill which led to the April 19, 2002 US Patent 7279327 to create a “infectious replication defective coronavirus” to “target the human lung epithelium.” That’s not a vaccine, that’s a patent on a virus.

“In other words, we made SARS,” Martin said. “And we patented it on April 19, 2002 before there was ever any alleged outbreak in Asia, which as you know, followed that by several months…. (It) was not only engineered but could be synthetically modified in the laboratory, using nothing more than gene sequencing technologies, taking computer code and turning it into a pathogen, or an intermediate of the pathogen, and that technology was funded exclusively in the early days, as a means by which we could actually harness coronavirus as a vector to distribute HIV vaccine.”

That 2002 patent, by the way, transferred from UNC Chapel Hill to the NIH in 2018 and in 2019 “UNC Chapel Hill, NIAID and Moderna began the sequencing of a spike protein vaccine, a month before an outbreak ever happened” for COVID-19, Martin said.

The CDC filed for US Patent 7220852 in April 2003 and a series of derivative patents, like 7776521, were filed not only covering the SARS coronavirus gene sequences but also the detection tools, and the CDC paid bribes to keep the research private according to Martin.

“If you actually both own the patent on the gene itself, and you own the patent on its detection, you have a cunning advantage to being able to control 100% of the provenance of not only the virus itself, but also its detection, meaning you have entire scientific and message control,” Martin said.

CDC patent filings from 2003, 2005 and 2006 all show 89 to 99 percent “sequence overlaps” with COVID-19. Similar to Moderna developing a coronavirus vaccine months before a COVID-19 outbreak. In 2008, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency showed interest in coronaviruses being used as a biological weapon, and patent 9193780 emerged, and between 2008 and 2019 there have been 73 patents related to the so-called “novel” elements of COVID-19.

Moderna was given insider information, according to Martin, months before COVID-19 emerged as what happened in 2003 and Sequoia Pharmaceuticals, part of the holdings of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, which obtained patent 7151163 before a virus was known. Martin said: “It is not physically possible for you to patent a thing that treats a thing that had not been published,

because CDC had paid to keep it secret.”

In March of 2019, Moderna began development of a COVID-19 “vaccine” and amended its patent application multiple times “to specifically make reference to an ‘intentional or… deliberate release’ of coronavirus,” Martin said.

That’s just a sampling of the patents Martin has investigated, but the script for the tyranny we’re living under now began in 2004 and the NIH’s in the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s, which included Fauci and Dr. Chris Elias of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on that board, “SARS and Bioterrorism.” That’s when the phrase “new normal” was coined and “was about getting people to accept a universal pan-influenza, pan-coronavirus vaccine.”

And in September of 2019, the World Health Organization published A World at Risk “months before there’s an alleged pathogen, which says that we need to have a ‘coordinated global experience of a respiratory pathogen release,’ which by September 2020, ‘must put in place, a universal capacity for public relations, management, crowd control and the acceptance of a universal vaccine mandate,’” Martin said.

