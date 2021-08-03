https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/critical-race-theory-is-infrastructure-christopher-rufo-looks-at-equity-in-the-infrastructure-bill/

On Monday, Oilfield Rando went through Congress’ infrastructure bill line-by-line to see where trillions of our tax dollars were going, and as he noted, there was an entire section on “Promoting women in the trucking workforce.” You see, women make up 43 percent of the workforce in the United States, but only 6.6 percent of truck drivers are women. That sounds like a problem we should be throwing millions of dollars at.

Christopher Rufo has also looked at the infrastructure bill and determined that “critical race theory is infrastructure.” No, there’s nothing in the bill about teaching critical race theory in schools, but there are plenty of references to equity and inclusion.

Critical race theory is infrastructure: –”Transportation equity”

–”Digital equity [and] inclusion”

–New gov’t entity to “to encourage women to enter the field of trucking”

–State-sanctioned discrimination, because “race- and gender-neutral efforts alone are insufficient” pic.twitter.com/vKRXoaqC8S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 3, 2021

For example, there’s a Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century. There are also sections on “digital inclusion” and “digital equity,” meaning individuals and communities “have the information technology capacity that is needed for full participation in the society and economy of the United States.” That’s important, because as President Biden explained, a lot of African Americans and Hispanics don’t know how to get online to find information about vaccinations.

Rufo also mentions the creation of the “Women of Trucking Advisory Board,” but most damning is something that could have come straight out of Ibram X. Kendi’s book on anti-racism: “race- and gender-neutral efforts alone are insufficient to address the problem.”

Eagle eyes! Thanks! This is what I meant in an earlier post about how #PC and #woke policy is made and implemented #backstage and “behind the scenes.” — Frederick R. Lynch (@FrederickRLynch) August 3, 2021

Will BIPOC get their own roads and bridges? How does that work? — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) August 3, 2021

I thought ‘women’ is a controversial term now since you can’t really be certain who identifies as a woman or a man. Are they referring to women based on biology or women based on a persons opinion? And so our spiral downward continues…… — 1under (@1under4) August 3, 2021

It should have been the “Persons Who Menstruate of Trucking Advisory Board.”

Nobody’s stopping women from being truckers. 😂 — 2021gotmewoke (@pdxdnb303) August 3, 2021

And questioning any of this immediately gets you labeled as “bad” and called names. — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) August 3, 2021

Sadly, still no federal effort to recruit more women plumbers as the oppression continues unabated…. — AIC Foundation (@AICFound) August 3, 2021

And Republicans voted for this sh*t. — Angela in FLA (@Iloveperfumeso) August 3, 2021

Abolish the whole federal government — Chris Against DaClub (@ChrisD9168) August 3, 2021

We need to start calling their buzzwords like “equity” communist dogwhistles. — MAGAtatsu (@MAGAtatsu_) August 3, 2021

That’s what Rufo’s trying to do. Remember, equality isn’t the goal because it doesn’t guarantee equal outcomes; equity is the goal, because it guarantees equal outcomes by any means necessary.

Related:

‘Congrats, GOP, you are f**king useless’: @Oilfield_Rando goes through Infrastructure Bill line-by-line and it’s HILARIOUSLY infuriating https://t.co/ZlCVYpEmWa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

