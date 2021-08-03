https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cuomo-doubles-down-on-stupid/
Cuomo speaks out after report released by Letitia James
Here’s more including a montage…
Andrew Cuomo really thought this montage was a good idea pic.twitter.com/yTzzP9mdaD
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 3, 2021
Even Yamiche Alcindor was lost on the governor’s response…
Gov Cuomo apologized but insisted that NY AG investigation saying he sexually harassed women and created a toxic work environment is inaccurate.
He then played photos of himself kissing people and said he is bringing in a sexual harassment expert to train his staff.
Wow.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 3, 2021
No one even talks about the tens of thousands who died