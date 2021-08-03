https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cuomo-doubles-down-on-stupid/

Posted by Kane on August 3, 2021 2:55 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Cuomo speaks out after report released by Letitia James

Here’s more including a montage…

Even Yamiche Alcindor was lost on the governor’s response…

No one even talks about the tens of thousands who died

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...