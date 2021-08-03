https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-responds-new-york-governor-insists-he-never-touched-anyone-inappropriately/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed a recent report from his own Attorney General Tuesday that found he “sexually harassed” multiple women; insisting he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances… That is not who I am and that is not who I have ever been,” said Cuomo from Albany.

CUOMO: “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances… That is not who I am and that is not who I have ever been.” pic.twitter.com/q9zrmvcfy3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her probe into allegations of abuse by Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday morning; stating her investigation shows the Democrat “sexually harassed multiple women.”

NY AG LETITIA JAMES: “The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated Federal and State law.” pic.twitter.com/7H7l3Rk1jr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated Federal and State law,” said James.

“The investigators have substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence… This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report,” she added.

“These pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture. Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former employees,” concluded James. “The Governor and his team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.”

Cuomo has routinely denied any wrongdoing and has so-far refused to resign from office.

BREAKING: NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, NY AG report finds. https://t.co/L4rnbEiFlS — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2021

BREAKING: NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against ex-employee, attorney general sayshttps://t.co/Gisppseil6 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

