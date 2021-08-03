https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/02/muriel-bowser-denies-breaking-mask-the-line-dc-washington-coronavirus/

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser denied breaking her own mask mandate at a wedding Saturday night, despite photo evidence showing her seated maskless at a table.

The Washington Examiner first reported late Saturday that the mayor had officiated a wedding attended by “hundreds of unmasked guests” at 5-star Adams Morgan hotel, The Line DC. (RELATED: It Took Less Than 24 Hours For DC Mayor Bowser To Be Caught Violating Her New Mask Mandate: Report)

The Examiner included a photograph of the mayor seated at a table maskless, noting that she “did not wear a mask despite not actively eating or drinking.” Several other guests in the picture are also not wearing masks.

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

Bowser’s office denied to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the mayor violated her own mask mandate, saying that she was “in compliance with the mandate.” The mayor’s office criticized “conservative media outlets” for “reports riddled with disinformation.”

“On Saturday, July 31st, Mayor Bowser officiated an outdoor, rooftop wedding ceremony, followed by an indoor dinner,” Bowser’s office said in a statement to the DCNF. “The Mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate, and the organizers and venue staff worked to create a safe environment for the staff and guests. The Friday, July 30th evening event called into question by conservative media was outdoors, on a rooftop.”

Bowser’s office did not address the photograph published by the Examiner showing her maskless. (RELATED: The Lawmakers Who Want You To Do As They Say, But Not As They Do)

The mayor had announced Thursday that she was reinstating DC’s indoor mask mandate beginning Saturday, citing concerns regarding the Delta variant.

“Given the trends in cases that we see, we want to get ahead of it, nip it in the bud,” Bowser said Thursday. “We know masks can be very effective in doing that.”

This is not the first time that Bowser has been caught breaking coronavirus rules she asked citizens to follow. The D.C. mayor traveled to President Joe Biden’s early November victory speech in “high risk” Delaware despite the D.C. health department travel requirements.

She later excused the trip by saying it was essential travel exempt under D.C.’s restrictions. (RELATED: DC Mayor Traveled To ‘High Risk’ Delaware For Biden Victory Speech Despite Her Own Mandate)

“On Saturday, Mayor Bowser attended the remarks of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect and met with a few people on their team,” Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio told the DCNF in November. “She went on Saturday evening and returned the same evening for this essential travel.”

