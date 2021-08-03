https://www.nj.com/politics/2021/08/malinowski-updates-disclosure-forms-after-ethics-inquiry-on-stock-trades.html

Rep. Tom Malinowski, whose failure to timely reveal his stock trades led to an ethics inquiry and a decision to put his holdings in a blind trust, amended his financial disclosure forms to reflect his earlier omissions.

Malinowski, D-7th Dist., filed two updated disclosure forms last month reflecting trades made in 2019, House records show.

“These amendments support Congressman Malinowski’s commitment to complete transparency with the public,” chief of staff Colston Reid said.

“They reflect previously disclosed transactions which appeared on either the Congressman’s annual or periodic transaction reports, and are now reconciled across both platforms. Additionally, supplemental detail has been provided on Congressman Malinowski’s trading history where necessary to ensure complete accuracy.”

Malinowski has faced criticism for trading stocks during the coronavirus pandemic and failing to timely disclose them in violation of federal law. The House Ethics Committee last month approved his request to put his holdings in a blind trust.

While Malinowski has said he had no control over how his investment adviser handled his securities account, under the blind trust he won’t even know what his financial holdings are.

“What else is he hiding?” said Tom Szymanski, executive director of the New Jersey Republican State Committee. “And has Malinowski started updating his resume, which he will undoubtedly need to shop around next November after his constituents are through with him?”

Malinowski faces a rematch next fall against state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean, R-Union, who he defeated by just 1 percentage point in 2020. He entered July with $1.5 million in his campaign bank account. Kean doesn’t have to file until Oct. 15.

The incumbent has acknowledged being questioned by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent office that initially handles complaints and decides whether to forward them to the House Ethics Committee for investigation.

Malinowski has explained his failure to timely disclose his trades as “a mistake” caused by “putting off difficult paperwork in the crunch of my responsibilities.”

The latest filings were first reported by Business Insider.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

Jonathan D. Salant may be reached at jsalant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him at @JDSalant.

Start your day with the latest from Trenton, D.C. and your town. Get the N.J. Politics newsletter now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

