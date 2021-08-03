https://www.oann.com/dupont-profit-rises-2-4-as-stronger-demand-offsets-higher-costs/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dupont-profit-rises-2-4-as-stronger-demand-offsets-higher-costs



FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

August 3, 2021

(Reuters) – Industrial materials maker Dupont on Tuesday reported a 2.4% rise in second-quarter profit from the previous three months, as a jump in demand from chipmakers and automakers offset rising raw material and logistics costs.

Adjusted net income rose to $563 million, or $1.06 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $550 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

