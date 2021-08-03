https://www.dailywire.com/news/enough-is-enough-andrew-cuomos-tweets-on-sexual-harassment-resurface

In a report released on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple subordinates.” The report also concluded that “Cuomo retaliated against women who complained about his behavior, fostering a ‘toxic work environment.’”

“The independent investigation has concluded that Gov Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women,” James said on Tuesday. Cuomo, the AG added, “engaged in unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging, and comments that accusers called ‘deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate.”

As a result, several related tweets and statements regarding the scandal-ridden New York Governor on the subject of sexual assault and harassment have now resurfaced. Here is a brief selection.

“Sexual violence is a symptom of a broader illness, that we still live in a society that discriminates against women. #EnoughisEnough.” — May 11, 2015

“If we can change the conversation around campus sexual assault in New York, we can change it across the nation.” — May 20, 2015

“Today is a victory for students across New York State in the fight against sexual assault on college campuses.” — June 16, 2015

“With passage of [Enough is Enough] bill, NYS has raised the bar for protecting students from campus sexual assault.” — June 17, 2015

“New ‘Sexual Assault Victims Unit’ within [NYS Police] now up and running.” — September 2, 2015

“Today I signed legislation strengthening protections for victims of sexual assault.” — September 22, 2015

“We also announced $6.4 million for Sexual Assault Prevention and Assistance providers across the state.” — October 21, 2015

“As Betsy DeVos threatens to rescind protections for survivors of college sexual assault, NY has the toughest protections in the nation.” — September 19, 2017.

“Sexual assault is a scourge on our communities and college campuses. With this funding, we offer vital resources to victims of this heinous crime.” — December 7, 2017

“To stop the pervasive poison of workplace sexual harassment I am proposing a package of reforms that will increase accountability in both the private and public sector.” — January 2, 2018

“This proposal protects the rights of sexual assault victims and allows them more time if needed to report the crime to law enforcement.” — January 14, 2018

“New York just put into place the strongest anti-sexual harassment protections in the nation, ending once and for all the secrecy and coercive practices that have enabled this unacceptable behavior for far too long.” — April 5, 2018

“Good government is about action. The 2019 New York State budget increases education funding by $1 billion, removes guns from domestic abusers, implements the nation’s most aggressive program to combat workplace sexual harassment and helps suffering NYCHA residents.” — May 31, 2018

“At a time when labor is already under attack, the Supreme Court’s decision will allow companies to severely restrict the options their employees have to fight back against workplace violations like racial discrimination and sexual harassment.” — May 21, 2018

“The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until the allegations are fully investigated. Our democracy demands nothing less.” — September 17, 2018

“McConnell’s comments show what a sham and mockery the entire process is. To cheapen or ridicule the pain a woman suffers from a sexual attack is sexist and disgusting.” — September 25, 2018.

“As the federal government shamefully ignores the voices of sexual assault survivors, New York is taking strong steps to empower survivors. Today I signed legislation creating a Bill of Rights for survivors, ensuring they are made aware of their rights under state law.” — December 21, 2018

“Too often, survivors of sexual violence must navigate a culture of silence and their own trauma before speaking out — we shouldn’t allow a time to be a barrier for justice. It’s time to end the statute of limitations for rape in New York State. #WomensJusticeAgenda.” — February 21, 2019.

“NEW: I just signed sweeping new workplace harassment protections – a key part of our Women’s Justice Agenda. The legislation (a) Eliminates the absurd ‘severe and pervasive’ standard for sexual harassment, (b) Extends statute of limitations for workplace sexual harassment claims.” — August 12, 2019

As The Daily Wire reported, the New York Attorney General’s “probe included interviews with 179 individuals who came into contact with Andrew Cuomo between 2013 and 2020 and around 70,000 pieces of evidence.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.