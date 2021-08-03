https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2021/08/02/family-declined-visit-with-vet-say-va--no-visit--policy-needs-updating

TAMPA, Fla. — In recent weeks, the Department of Veteran Affairs has lost four employees to COVID-19 and the Delta variant, forcing them to limit visitation at their hospitals nationwide including the two in Tampa.

What You Need To Know VA Hospital limiting hospital visits due to new COVID-19/Delta variant spike

According to scientists the Delta variant is more contagious than the first wave of COVID-19

A Deland family is asking for special consideration because their disabled son cannot speak

Family asking for protocol to be updated

Before those restrictions were put in place the Vanderlips would travel every week for 2 1/2 hours from Deland to visit their son at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.

“Why aren’t we taking all that we’ve learned in the last 20 months and lets just put it into some protocol,” said Jackie Vanderlip.

It was an emotional plea from the mother of a disabled veteran who had surgery Monday.

Vanderlip says the current visitation restrictions due to the spike in COVID-19 cases are too broad and will ultimately impact her son’s overall care.

“If I’m vaccinated and he’s vaccinated and I’m negative and he’s negative, there is no reason that I can’t be at his bedside,” she said.

Since George returned from the Gulf War 20 years ago, Jackie has been his caregiver.

George can’t speak and doesn’t respond to medical staff, according to his mother, who says he’s more responsive when family is around. Her repeated requests for special consideration have been declined.

“How do you ask somebody to do that?,” she asked. “Where is the humanity?”

According to scientists, the Delta variant is more contagious than the first wave of COVID-19.

Still, Jackie says she’s not seeing consistency.

“The whole hospital is open,” she said. “I am telling you, I see outpatients come and outpatients go. They use the same halls, the same cafeteria, the same elevators that those inpatient staff does. Every single one of them. So if you’re telling me I’m the risk, you’re wrong.”

The VA is assisting the Vanderlips by scheduling Facetime visits, but they say the health industry should revisit their policy, which they believe is outdated.

“We have protocol to open up Broadway, we have protocol so that everybody can go watch the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup,” Jackie said. “We have opened up our protocols so that we can open up concert venues, but yet our health care industry can’t write protocol so that our family can be with their loved ones at their most vulnerable times. What’s wrong with that?”

The hospital issued the following statement to Spectrum News :

“We understand that our patients’ ability to connect with their family members is incredibly important. We will make every effort to assist them with communicating by telephone, email, text, Skype or Facetime. James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, like much of the rest of Florida, over the past several weeks has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Many of these infections are the Delta variant which, according to scientists, is far more contagious and could lead to severe illness and death especially in those who are not vaccinated.

Ensuring residents and patients are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is one of our top priorities. Therefore, until further notice, our Community Living Centers (VA nursing homes), other residential programs and all inpatient units are now under a temporary “no visitor” policy. Visitation exceptions may be made for end-of-life or other concerns on a case-by-case basis, however no one under the age of 18 is permitted.”

After several attempts to see their Disabled Veteran son at the VA — the Vanderlips say they were denied bc of the No Visitation policy due to #COVID19 spike. They’re asking for special consideration since their son can’t speak. @BN9 #veterans pic.twitter.com/dJ1JtlmUbm — Fadia Mayté Patterson M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) August 2, 2021



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

