Governor Andrew Cuomo refused to resign Tuesday after the New York Attorney General determined the top Democrat “sexually harassed multiple women.”

The developments sparked a fierce backlash on social media, with some users pointing out comments Cuomo made during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“Today is a sad day for this country, and Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation will haunt us for as long as he is on the court. In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you,” posted Cuomo on social media.

Today is a sad day for this country, and Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation will haunt us for as long as he is on the court. In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. pic.twitter.com/XgafovY1p9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2018

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances… That is not who I am and that is not who I have ever been,” said Cuomo from Albany.

CUOMO: “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances… That is not who I am and that is not who I have ever been.” pic.twitter.com/q9zrmvcfy3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her probe into allegations of abuse by Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday morning; stating her investigation shows the Democrat “sexually harassed multiple women.”

NY AG LETITIA JAMES: “The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated Federal and State law.” pic.twitter.com/7H7l3Rk1jr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated Federal and State law,” said James.

“The investigators have substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence… This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report,” she added.

“These pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture. Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former employees,” concluded James. “The Governor and his team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.”

Cuomo has routinely denied any wrongdoing and has so-far refused to resign from office.

