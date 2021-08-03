https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/flashback-president-biden-said-gov-cuomo-should-resign-if-the-sexual-harassment-allegations-are-true/

Politico’s Sam Stein thinks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will “wait it out and remain in office” after an independent report found today that he broke the law and sexually harassed numerous state employees:

Well, one way that WOULD NOT happen is if President Joe Biden stands by his earlier comments saying the governor should resign if the allegations are true and “probably end up being prosecuted, too”:

Have fun at today’s briefing, Ms. Psaki:

There are already calls for it to happen from leading New York Republicans:

And this tweet hasn’t aged well:

As for what happens next, AG Tish James punted to voters and the legislature:

And the probe into his book deal is ongoing:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...