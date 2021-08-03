https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/for-barack-obamas-60th-birthday-valerie-jarrett-wants-you-to-pitch-in-60-to-build-the-obama-presidential-center/

As Twitchy has reported, former President Barack Obama is turning 60 this week and holding a super-spreader of a birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard, with around 700 people expected to attend. No Delta variant is going to keep Obama from celebrating his big day.

Valerie Jarrett, the evil mastermind behind so much of the Obama administration’s policy, has a request. She’d like you to chip in $6 or $60 to make the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago a thing.

Isn’t this the guy who said, “At a certain point, you’ve made enough money”? How about if each of his guests pitches in $60,000?

This really is one of the most out-of-touch requests of all time. How much is he paying to host 700 people on Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate himself?

