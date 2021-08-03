https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/for-barack-obamas-60th-birthday-valerie-jarrett-wants-you-to-pitch-in-60-to-build-the-obama-presidential-center/

As Twitchy has reported, former President Barack Obama is turning 60 this week and holding a super-spreader of a birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard, with around 700 people expected to attend. No Delta variant is going to keep Obama from celebrating his big day.

Valerie Jarrett, the evil mastermind behind so much of the Obama administration’s policy, has a request. She’d like you to chip in $6 or $60 to make the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago a thing.

My dear friend @BarackObama is turning 60 tomorrow. For his birthday gift, I’m asking you to chip in $6 or $60 to help us bring the Obama Presidential Center to life in Chicago. Donate at https://t.co/pak27yKqbz #HappyBdayObama pic.twitter.com/AvWnExCSNE — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 3, 2021

This is one of the most out of touch requests ever. — Andrew. (@AndrewCicchett1) August 3, 2021

Isn’t this the guy who said, “At a certain point, you’ve made enough money”? How about if each of his guests pitches in $60,000?

Hard pass — Gina BeasleyBee 🐝🇺🇸 (@GBeasleybee) August 3, 2021

He made enough from his grift. I think he can build his own place — Chef Bjng (@bockusbingzz) August 3, 2021

🤡 — Alex Kimble (@AlexPKimble) August 3, 2021

If you are not exposing all his hypocrisy with this tweet, I would think that you are a bit out of the real world. — Esfrandle inda Wind (@esfrolios) August 3, 2021

They own a $12 million mansion in Martha’s Vineyard. That’s just one residence. pic.twitter.com/NmwwlFQGgE — Throw Up & Theology (@revlaurelj) August 3, 2021

This may be peak Tone Deafness. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 3, 2021

Hahaha, is this serious? — anthony p (@anthony67892716) August 3, 2021

Ask Oprah! — Kyle McCarthy (@KyleMcC93725008) August 3, 2021

Truly an incredible effort; could not be more out-of-touch. 10/10 👏👏 — MJ 🕶️ (@MJTaylorIR) August 3, 2021

I can’t believe these people pic.twitter.com/nRX3G4VUZr — Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) August 3, 2021

Lol. Friends, I know there’s a pandemic on and many of you are being evicted, but why not chip in to help a very rich man buy a building to celebrate himself? — Oregano Jones, Lawperson. (@OreganoJeauxns) August 3, 2021

Hell nah. Send me some money. — Sando007 (@_Sando007_) August 3, 2021

Thanks for the great laugh. — joe marzano (@joemarzano3) August 3, 2021

How out of touch does one have be to be asking regular working people for money to finance a birthday present for a wealthy man? But that’s how America rolls. The rich beg for money. — Bolshevik חזק חזק (@ShlomoAbrin) August 3, 2021

Just add that to the infrastructure bill. — Brad Gude (@Brad_Gude) August 3, 2021

sounds nice but think i’ll buy groceries this month instead. — ren (@isensmith) August 3, 2021

Let me put on a comfortable pair of shoes and head to the cash machine. — Sean Hoad (@sean_hoad) August 3, 2021

The incredible gall. — HarloweWilcox (@HarloweWilcox) August 3, 2021

I hope it gets built and then an accidental drone strike brings it to the ground during the opening gala. — Felix Klugman (@GrandFuzzler) August 3, 2021

There is zero chance of that happening…. — J D Dugger (@dugger_jd) August 3, 2021

Joe Biden saved me .16 cents on July 4th. I’m keeping it. — Ollie Llama (@texasollie) August 3, 2021

Try asking those millionaires and billionaires he’ll be partying with. — Steve (@Steve56666007) August 3, 2021

Can throw a birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard but needs donations for a library. Right — Colin Pender (@cjpender49) August 3, 2021

You are seriously out of touch asking for people’s hard earned money during such difficult times, for a multi-millionaire who owns 30 acres of waterfront property on Martha’s Vineyard. — Annette LeBlanc (@Annette88841364) August 3, 2021

Netflix deal didn’t work out? — Tardigrade (@a_tardigrade) August 3, 2021

There’s this whole eviction crisis thing going on so a lot of regular people aren’t able to donate sadly — Red Dead WAPdemption (@BradleyVoigt) August 3, 2021

All of a sudden, Covid and the Delta Variant are a non issue. Because no one else turned 60 this year. Hypocrites — Anyabel (@AnyaVBGB) August 3, 2021

This really is one of the most out-of-touch requests of all time. How much is he paying to host 700 people on Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate himself?

