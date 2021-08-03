https://www.theblaze.com/news/democratic-governors-issue-statement-calling-for-new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-s-resignation

Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation abounded Tuesday in light of a report that concluded the Democratic leader had engaged in sexual harassment against multiple women — various Democratic politicians, including several governors, said that Cuomo should step down.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday at a press conference. “Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

In a joint statement, the Democratic governors of four states said that their fellow Democratic governor should resign.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee declared in their statement: “We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office.”

The governors were just some of the Democratic voices among a chorus calling for Cuomo’s resignation. President Joe Biden also expressed his belief that the governor should step down.

Cuomo said in a video released on Tuesday the he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

The governor could potentially be ousted from office if the state legislature moves to impeach him.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement on Tuesday. “Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this year Heastie issued a statement saying that was authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to start an impeachment investigation.

