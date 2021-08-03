http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bkdAQVMab4Q/

A man was duct-taped to his seat by Frontier Airlines employees this weekend after allegedly groping two flight attendants and assaulting another. Footage of the “aggressive” man’s tirade is now going viral on social media. According to a report by The New York Post, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry was taken into custody by police upon landing.

Cell phone footage obtained by WPLG shows Berry being duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Miami, Florida on Saturday. When they arrived at the destination, police reportedly arrested Berry on three counts of battery. Berry is accused of groping two attendants’ breasts and then lashing out at a male attendant who tried to intervene. Another portion of the video seems to show Berry and the male attendant scuffling.

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

The 22-year-old can be heard screaming profanities from his seat by the window. Among his ravings were claims about his family’s wealth and connections, one clip shows.

According to the arrest report, the issues began when Berry finished his second drink and ordered a third, brushing his cup against a flight attendants backside in the process. She asked Berry not to touch her, and the then spilled his drink onto his shirt. Berry reportedly went to the bathroom and came out shirtless, then paraded around the plane that way for several minutes before pointedly grabbing two female flight attendants.

“He came from behind and put his arm around both of them and groped their breasts again,” the arrest report reads. Berry then tried to fist fight the male flight attendant, at which point he was restrained forcibly with duct tape. It was applied to his mouth to stop him from shouting as well, at which point other passengers could be heard cheering.

In a statement published by the Post, Frontier Airlines confirmed that a passenger made “inappropriate physical contact” with flight attendants on Saturday. The statement went on: “As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”

Footage of the whole incident continues to captivate social media this week and to prompt fresh discussions about entitlement, rape culture and substance abuse, among other topics. Berry is a native of Norwalk, Ohio, and was reportedly “calm” by the time the flight landed. So far, it is not clear what has become of him in custody in Miami.

